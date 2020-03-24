Listen to Miley Cyrus' new theme song for her Instagram talk show, 'Bright Minded'

Courtesy Bright Minded: Live with MileyWhile we're all waiting for Miley Cyrus to release her album SHE IS MILEY CYRUS, we can listen to her newest music release: the theme song for her Instagram talk show, Bright Minded.

"If you wanna be Bright Minded, there's just one place to go/When you're stuck at home and time is tickin' slow," she sings. "Monday through Friday, live with Miley on my Instagram Show."

Miley ends the deliberately cheesy tune by noting, "Stay lit, everybody!"

According to Billboard, "Bright Minds" is an acronym for what Miley hopes to address on the star-studded show: Blessings/curses of social media, Reliable sources, Immune boosters, Getting active, Healthy anxiety, Thoughts and attention/toxins, Memories, Inflammation, Negative thoughts, Dedicating 15 minutes to something new, and Sleep.

Bright Minded streams every day at 11:30 PT/2:30 ET. Today's guests are Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus. Then on Wednesday, it's a blockbuster lineup with Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.