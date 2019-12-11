Listen to Lewis Capaldi butcher Katy Perry, Adele & more in 'ELLE''s Song Association game

Alexandra Gavillet

While Lewis Capaldi has a great voice, that talent apparently applies only to his songs. While doing a Song Association video for ELLE magazine, he managed to butcher hits by artists from Katy Perry and Adele, to the Beatles and Elton John.

The idea of the game is that Lewis is given various random words, and he has 10 seconds to come up with a song that mentions that word. His first word is "funny," and he immediately chooses "Teenage Dream" by Katy -- specifically the line, "You think I'm funny/when I tell the punchline wrong." But instead of just singing that one line, he continues to sing the entire chorus of the song, and it ain't pretty.

When he gets to the end, he sings, "We'll be young forever" -- and then notes, "Statistically NOT possible."

As the game proceeds, Lewis does a great job of coming up with songs for the words "hand," "stranger," "first," "hello," "love," "hell" and "sun," among others. Unfortunately he sounds terrible singing all the songs, which include Adele's "Hello," Niall Horan's "Slow Hands," The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love," Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," "Walk This Way" by Aerosmith, "Kiss On My List" by Hall & Oates and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John.

When Lewis is given the word "one," he thrilled to reveal that he himself has a song called "One" -- but even that sounds pretty bad. We'll just have to assume he wasn't trying very hard.

