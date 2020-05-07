Listen to Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' while wearing your 'Chromatica' undies

Interscope Records

Lady Gaga has posted a whole bunch of new merchandise on her digital store to mark the fact that she's selected an official release date for her new album, Chromatica -- and there are definitely some unique items available.

In addition to Chromatica t-shirts, keychains, mugs, socks and pillows, you can also buy Chromatica underwear. Specifically, there are $25 green briefs with "Chromatica" written on them in pink, with the pink "sine wave" symbol around the waistband. You can also purchase a tiny, bright pink Chromatica thong with the album title written in light blue, for $20.

Fans immediately went nuts for the new merch, posting Twitter videos and GIFs saluting Gaga's on-point fashion offerings. One wrote, "That’s what i call a BUSINESS WOMAN and a QUEEN WHO KNOWS HER AUDIENCE."

Another wrote, "We stan a business woman."

Chromatica is due May 29.