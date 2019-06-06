Listen to Imagine Dragons' collaboration with Avicii, "Heart Upon My Sleeve"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesThe posthumous Avicii album TIM is out today, and it features a collaboration with Imagine Dragons. The track, titled "Heart Upon My Sleeve," is available now for digital download.

TIM also features a song called "Heaven," which was co-written by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Before Avicii passed away on April 20, 2018, the superstar DJ and producer was nearly done with a new album. His producers were able to carry out his vision to finish TIM, the title of which comes from Avicii's birth name, Tim Bergling.

