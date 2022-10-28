Listen to Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS’ Jin, “The Astronaut”

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS member Jin has premiered his much-anticipated new single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written by Coldplay.

Chris Martin and company also play on the track, which you can listen to now via digital outlets. An accompanying video is also streaming now on YouTube.

Jin is set to join Coldplay for the live debut of “The Astronaut” during the U.K. band’s show in Argentina, which will screen live Friday in theaters worldwide. For more info, visit ColdplayCinema.live.

Coldplay previously collaborated with BTS on the song “My Universe,” which appears on the former’s 2021 album, ﻿Music of the Spheres﻿. The track hit #1 on the ﻿Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

