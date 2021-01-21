Listen to Billie Eilish's new song with Rosalía, "Lo Vas a Olvidar"

ABC

Billie Eilish has premiered a new song called “Lo Vas a Olvidar” in collaboration with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía.

The track finds both artists singing in Spanish and English. You can download it now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar” is Eilish’s first new song of 2021. It was recorded for HBO’s Zendaya-starring series Euphoria.

Eilish released three singles in 2020: “Therefore I Am,” “my future” and the James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”

By Josh Johnson

