Listen to Billie Eilish & FINNEAS-penned song “Nobody Like U” for Disney/Pixar film ﻿’Turning Red’

Here’s what it would sound like if Billie Eilish wrote music for a boy band.

As previously reported, the “Happier Than Ever” artists and her brother/collaborator, FINNEAS, are contributing original songs to the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Turning Red. Eilish won’t be performing the songs, however — that duty belongs to 4*Town, a fictional boy band that’s the obsession of Turning Red‘s teenage protagonist, Mei.

Now, one of 4*Town songs Eilish and FINNEAS wrote for the film, called “Nobody Like U,” has been released. The track is available via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying lyric streaming on YouTube.

Turning Red follows Mei, a 13-year-old girl who spontaneously transforms into a giant red panda whenever she feels strong emotions. The film premieres on Disney+ March 11, and its soundtrack, which includes “Nobody Like U” and two other 4*Town songs, drops that same day.

