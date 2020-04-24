Listen to Avril Lavigne's new charity single "We Are Warriors"

BMGAvril Lavigne has released "We Are Warriors" -- a recently re-recorded new version of her 2019 track "Warrior" -- to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The anthemic track was originally written about Avril's battle with Lyme disease, but now she wants it to remind listeners of their inner strength when faced with adversity. She sings "We won’t give up, we will survive/We are warriors/And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive."

“I felt the need to do something to honor all of the frontline workers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe...the doctors, nurses, police, fire fighters, grocery workers, delivery services, all essential workers and the brave volunteers," Avril says in a statement. "I am humbled with gratitude and want to dedicate my new song ‘We Are Warriors’ to everyone putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.”

"You guys are the ones that are holding the world up right now and we’re all counting on you and relying on you. You are Warriors! We all need each other more than ever right now. Now is the time to fight and to stick together," she adds.

For the single's release, Avril's charity, The Avril Lavigne Foundation has teamed with Project HOPE, a global health organization. All net proceeds from sales and streams of the song and its video will go to Project HOPE's COVID-19 relief efforts. Visit Charitystars.com/Warriors for more information or to donate.

The original version of "Warrior" was the closing track from 2019's Head Above Water, Avril's first new album in five years.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.