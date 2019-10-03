Listen to Adam Lambert sing Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more in 'ELLE' mag's 'Song Association' game

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboWe know from Adam Lambert’s American Idol days that he can sing anything thrown his way, but ELLE magazine is putting his ability to the test with an extra twist.

In a new edition of the mag’s “Song Association” game, Adam is given a word and has 10 seconds to sing a song that features that word. He quickly realizes it's harder than he thought it would be.

For a few of the words, he takes the easy way out, singing his own songs as well as a song by the iconic rock band he tours with, Queen. He sings his song “New Eyes” for both the words “baby” and “new,” his song “Comin’ in Hot” for the word “hot” and Queen’s “Killer Queen” for the word – you guessed it -- “queen.”

Adam also successfully tackles Rihanna and Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie” for the word “lie,” Lady Gaga’s “You and I” for the word “you,” and Beyonce’s “Green Light” for the word “go.”

But he can’t think of anything for the words “hope,” “dear,” “down” or “up.”

"I am terrible at this game!" he exclaims at one point. "Someone just feed me some s***, because I cannot think of anything!"

He didn't do as bad as he thought, though, ultimately scoring an 11/15.

Adam’s new EP, Velvet: Side A, is out now.

