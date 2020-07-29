Listen to 20 seconds of Billie Eilish's upcoming new song, "my future"

ABC/Arturo Holmes

Billie Eilish is sharing a glimpse into her “future.”

The “bad guy” singer has shared a 20-second clip of her much-anticipated new single “my future” on her Instagram page.

In the snippet, you can hear her sing, “Can’t you hear me/ I’m not coming home/Do you understand/I’ve changed my plans.”

“My future” will arrive in full this Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Eilish’s second single of 2020, following her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” which dropped in February.

By Josh Johnson

