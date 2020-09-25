Listen now: Zayn Malik drops heartfelt new single "Better"

RCA Records

Just a day after welcoming a daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is ushering his new era of music with the release of his passionate new single “Better.”

The song is full of evocative lyrics that seem to be inspired by his and Gigi’s tumultuous on-again-off-again relationship. Its message of the single is weighing what the heart wants against the consequences that come with it, and describes holding onto the love they have as “a gamble.”

“Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say/ Know you might not feel quite the same way/ But I love you/ I tell you, I love you,” Zayn, 27, sings in the rhythmic single.

The music video shows the former One Direction member waking up in his bed as daylight streams through glass doors, but the setup is anything but warm and welcoming.

As the song continues and Zayn slowly gets dressed, it’s revealed that he’s under constant surveillance: a man is watching him through a pair of binoculars, while another is listening intently to him through a wiretap.

The new single comes a day after he and Hadid confirmed the birth of their baby girl; the couple has yet to reveal a name.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn gushed about his “healthy & beautiful” newborn. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

He and Hadid were first romantically linked in 2015 and after a series of very public break-ups and make-ups, reconciled in February 2020.

