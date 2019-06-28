Listen now: Whitney Houston and Kygo reach for "Higher Love"

RCA Records

Here's an unexpected treat to kick off your weekend, especially of you're a Whitney Houston fan.

Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo has taken a 30-year-old archival recording of Whitney in her powerhouse prime performing the 1986 Steve Winwood hit "Higher Love" and made it brand-new, with remastered vocals and a brand-new music track. Whitney's original performance was previously only released once -- as a bonus track on the Japanese issue of her 1990 album I'm Your Baby Tonight.

“I was honored when the Whitney Houston estate reached out and presented me with the opportunity to work with one of the greatest female vocalists of all time," said Kygo in a statement. "I reworked the song from scratch and am really happy with how it turned out!”

"The resurgence of this precious archival performance will carry Whitney’s musical legacy on to a younger generation for years to come," says Whitney's sister-in-law, Pat Houston, in a statement. "A testament to KYGO’s incredible talent, and a reminder of why we fell in love with Whitney from the very beginning!!!”

You can buy, download and stream "Higher Love" now from all the usual outlets.

