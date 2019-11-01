Listen now: Sam Smith releases "I Feel Love," remake of 1977 Donna Summer classic

Capitol Records

Sam Smith's kicking off your weekend, and giving you something to crank up at your belated weekend Halloween parties, by dropping a brand-new single -- a remake of the 1977 Donna Summer disco classic, "I Feel Love."

Sam's version of the sultry, driving dance track manages to be a faithful take on Summer's original while at the same time sounding very much tailor-made for Sam's signature vocal style.

"I Feel Love" comes three-and-a-half months after Sam's last single release, July's mid-tempo ballad, "How Do You Sleep." That one's already earned over 600 million global streams, according to Sam's record label, Capitol.

"I Feel Love" is streaming now at all the usual outlets.

