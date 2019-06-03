Listen now: Kesha gets political on surprise new track, "Rich, White, Straight, Men"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboKesha isn’t holding back when it comes to getting political in her music.

The singer released a surprise new track over the weekend titled, “Rich, White, Straight, Men.”

“Hey Animals, it’s Kesha. I just wanted to say hi, and I just got a mix of a song,” she told fans on her Instagram Story. “And I just don’t want it to sit on my computer. So I kind of want to share.”

She added, “I don’t know where it’s gonna go or what it’s gonna be on, but I don’t want it to just sit on my computer.”

Kesha dropped "Rich, White, Straight, Men" on YouTube. On it, she poses the question, “What if rich, white, straight men didn’t rule the world anymore?” She proceeds to describe what she believes life would be like if that were the case, set to carnival-inspired music and sprinkled with sound effects.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.