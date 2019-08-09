Listen now: Katy Perry makes "Small Talk" with new single

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsAfter teasing lyrics to the song on her socials, Katy Perry last night released a brand-new single, "Small Talk."

Dropping just a few minutes after midnight, "Small Talk's" an up-tempo take on breaking up with a lover and then trying to go back to just being friends, like nothing ever happened.

“We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather okay/I just can’t believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime,” Katy sings. "Acting like we never met/Faking like we’d just forget/We were lovers/And now there’s nothing left but small talk."

Katy also released a "Small Talk" lyric video, but unlike most lyric videos, this one's live action -- Katy teased it all day Thursday by releasing brief clips from it on her socials.

Katy co-wrote "Small Talk" with Charlie Puth, Jacob Kasher -- who's written songs for dozens of artists including Puth, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, One Direction and more -- and Johan Carlsson, who's also written for One Direction, as well as Demi Lovato, Avril Lavigne and Jason Derulo.

Tuesday, Katy posted four photos of lyrics from the song written on a memo pad, after which Charlie Puth reposted one of them on his Instagram Story, sparking speculation he was involved in the song.

"Small Talk" is available now from all the usual outlets. It follows Katy's current RIAA gold-certified hit, "Never Really Over."

