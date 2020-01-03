Listen now: Justin Bieber releases new single, "Yummy," and lyric video

RBMG/Def Jam

It looks like Justin Bieber made good on his promise. His new single, "Yummy," debuted today.

A lyric video for the track, which shows only a loop of pink soft serve ice cream oozing out, was also posted today.

Last month, Bieber cryptically tweeted a series of dates and times: "December 31 noon... January 3... January 4 noon... #2020."

We now know the 31st referred to his releasing details of his YouTube Originals docuseries, Seasons. With the release of "Yummy," all that remains is what happens January 4 -- and it seems that could refer to the release of a full video for the track, which will drop at noon that day.

In addition to dropping "Yummy," Justin recently released tour dates and confirmed the 2020 arrival of his first album since 2015's Purpose, though no release date has yet been given.

