Listen now: Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber release "I Don't Care" collabo

Atlantic RecordsAfter weeks of teases, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have finally released their new collaboration, titled "I Don't Care." This marks Ed's first new music since the release of his album Divide. There's also a lyric video for the track on Ed's YouTube channel, while as of last night, Justin's had the song only.

The song's a pretty straightforward declaration of how both singers are better for having the love of their ladies. "I don't care/When I'm with my baby, yeah/All the bad things disappear/And you're making me feel that maybe I am somebody," Ed and Justin sing on the chorus. "I can deal with the bad nights/When I'm with my baby, yeah."

The song's available now from all the usual digital outlets.

Thursday, Ed posted a photo of himself and his fiancée -- or possibly wife, we're not quite sure -- Cherry Seaborn, standing at what appears to be Cambodia's famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

He captioned the picture, "Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow. I’m super happy and proud of it. I’m currently in Cambodia in the jungle, but I’ve got a few bottles of beer for me and Cherry to celebrate the release tomorrow. Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum. Love you all x."

Ed and Justin have previously collaborated on the songs "Cold Water" and "Love Yourself."

