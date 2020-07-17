Listen now: Anne-Marie and Doja Cat know what it feels like "To Be Young"

Warner Records

British pop star Anne-Marie, best known for her hits “FRIENDS” and “2002,” and her vocals on Clean Bandit‘s “Rockabye,” is back with a brand-new single — and Doja Cat has come along for the ride.

The song is called “To Be Young,” and it comes with a Hannah Lux Davis-directed video shot at home during lockdown. It doesn’t look like it, though: It features multiple glamorous shots of Anne-Marie and Doja frolicking in designer outfits and in casual clothing. We also see Anne-Marie skateboarding in a bathrobe, drinking champagne in the bathtub and rolling around in bed.

“To Be Young” captures the chaos and confusion of growing up, as Anne-Marie sings, “Dye my hair a million colors/Dream I’ll make a billion dollars/I swear that they can’t come soon enough/In the meantime, we just/Fall in love, broken heart/Break the rules, drink too much/We’re all a mess, but I guess/this is what it feels like to be young.”

Anne-Marie is currently working on her sophomore album. Her 2018 debut, Speak Your Mind, went platinum.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.