Listen: Benee drops new song "Snail"

Following the release of her single “Night Garden,” Benee is back with a song named after something you might find in that garden: “Snail.”

“When we were in lockdown, I was fascinated by snails,” Benee says of the song’s inspiration. “There wasn’t really a lot to be doing, so I would spend a lot of time outside looking at snails and would think about how they’re doing their own little thing and they’re all free.”

“I just played around with the idea of being kind of like a snail and how I come out in the rain” the “Supalonely” singer adds. “Being stuck inside because of COVID, it’s kind of my lockdown song.”

Meanwhile, “Supalonely” has been certified platinum in the U.S. and has racked up 1.7 billion streams worldwide.

