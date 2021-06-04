LIST: This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

June 1, Tuesday – City of West Palm Beach LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation, 5-6pm at WPB Commission meeting

June 3, Thursday – Northwood Rainbow Crosswalk Proclamation, 9:30am in Northwood (Intersection of Northwood Road and Spruce Avenue)

June 4, Friday – Kick off to Pride Month at Voltaire in the evening

June 5, Saturday – Penny’s at the Duke with the Folx from Roosters “After the Park” Celebration

June 5, Saturday – Mad Hatter After Pride Market Party

June 5, Saturday – Haus Lounge After Pride Backyard Party

June 6, Sunday – Pride Pop Up Tea Dance at Pétanque to celebrate rainbow crosswalk in the evening

June 7, Monday – Boynton Beach LGBTQ Pride Intersection Dedication, 5:30 pm (Intersection of East Ocean Avenue and 1st Street SE at the end of the city’s Town Square)

June 12, Saturday – Delray Beach Crosswalk dedication at 10 am (Intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street in Pineapple Grove)

June 12, Saturday – Madewell @ PB Gardens Mall hosting a Do Well & Give Back Event for Pride, where 10% of their proceeds from Noon to 4 pm benefit Compass

June 13, Sunday – Pride Drag Me to Brunch at Sassafras in WPB

June 18, Friday – Global Black Pride (virtual) https://www.gbgmc.org/global-black-pride/

June 19, Saturday – Juneteenth (observance)

June 25, Friday – Norton Pride Night, 5-7 pm

June 27, Sunday – CycleBar Pride Ride, 4550 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, 12pm