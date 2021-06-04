LIST: This Weekend’s Pride Festivities

Here is the list of all the weekend Pride festivities:
List of Community Events for Pride Month 2021
June 1, Tuesday – City of West Palm Beach LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation, 5-6pm at WPB Commission meeting
June 1, Tuesday – Clematis by Light Pride Month Kick-Off – 8-10 pm at Centennial Square, 100 Block of Clematis Street, West Palm Beach 33401
June 3, Thursday – Northwood Rainbow Crosswalk Proclamation, 9:30am in Northwood (Intersection of Northwood Road and Spruce Avenue)
June 4, Friday – Kick off to Pride Month at Voltaire in the evening
June 5, Saturday – Penny’s at the Duke with the Folx from Roosters “After the Park” Celebration
June 5, Saturday – Mad Hatter After Pride Market Party
June 5, Saturday – Haus Lounge After Pride Backyard Party
June 6, Sunday – Pride Pop Up Tea Dance at Pétanque to celebrate rainbow crosswalk in the evening
June 7, Monday – Boynton Beach LGBTQ Pride Intersection Dedication, 5:30 pm (Intersection of East Ocean Avenue and 1st Street SE at the end of the city’s Town Square)
June 12, Saturday – Delray Beach Crosswalk dedication at 10 am (Intersection of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street in Pineapple Grove)
June 12, Saturday – Madewell @ PB Gardens Mall hosting a Do Well & Give Back Event for Pride, where 10% of their proceeds from Noon to 4 pm benefit Compass
June 13, Sunday – Pride Drag Me to Brunch at Sassafras in WPB
June 18, Friday – Global Black Pride (virtual) https://www.gbgmc.org/global-black-pride/
June 19, Saturday – Juneteenth (observance)
June 25, Friday – Norton Pride Night, 5-7 pm
June 27, Sunday – CycleBar Pride Ride, 4550 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, 12pm
June 28, Monday – Clematis by Light Stonewall Uprising Commemoration – 6 pm to 8 pm at Centennial Square, 100 Block of Clematis Street, West Palm Beach 33401