LIST: Oscars 2021 Winners & Highlights

Last night the Oscars were semi socially distant. Here’s the list of winners and some highlights:
It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P87Uau4D9u
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 25, 2021
Oscars 2021 winners
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner
Best actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best actress in a leading role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a supporting role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best actress in a supporting role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner
Best original song
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best original score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — winner
Best film editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best production design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — winner
News of the World
Tenet
Best visual effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — winner
Best documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Time
Best documentary short
Colette — winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best animated feature film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — winner
Wolfwalkers
Best animated short film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Opera
Yes-People
Best live-action short film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — winner
White Eye
Best sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal — winner
Soul
Best costume design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best makeup and hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mank
Pinocchio
Best international feature film
Another Round — winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7