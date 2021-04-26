Nikki | Shows

LIST: Oscars 2021 Winners & Highlights

Last night the Oscars were semi socially distant. Here’s the list of winners and some highlights:

Oscars 2021 winners

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner

 

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — winner

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — winner
News of the World
Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — winner

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Time

Best documentary short

Colette — winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — winner
White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal — winner
Soul

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best international feature film

Another Round — winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7