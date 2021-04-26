LIST: Oscars 2021 Winners & Highlights

Last night the Oscars were semi socially distant. Here’s the list of winners and some highlights:

It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P87Uau4D9u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 25, 2021

Oscars 2021 winners

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland — winner

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul — winner

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal — winner

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank — winner

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank — winner

News of the World

Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet — winner

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher — winner

Time

Best documentary short

Colette — winner

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul — winner

Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You — winner

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers — winner

White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal — winner

Soul

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Best international feature film

Another Round — winner

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father — winner

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman — winner

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

