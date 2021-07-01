LIST: Florida ‘Freedom Week’ Tax Free Items

Today starts TAX FREE FREEDOM WEEK in Florida. Here is the list of tax free items:

• Admissions

o Live music events*+

o Live sporting events*

o Movies*

o Museum entry, including annual passes

o State park entry, including annual passes

o Ballets*+

o Plays*+

o Musical theater performances*+

o Fairs*

o Festivals*

o Cultural events*

o Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities*

*To be held on any date(s) from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

+Including season tickets

• General Outdoor Supplies

o The first $15 of the sales price of:

▪ Sunscreen

▪ Insect repellent

o The first $30 of the sales price of:

▪ Water bottles

o The first $50 of the sales price of:

▪ Hydration packs

▪ Bicycle helmets

o The first $100 of the sales price of:

▪ Sunglasses

o The first $200 of the sales price of:

▪ Binoculars

o The first $250 of the sales price of:

▪ Outdoor gas or charcoal grills

▪ Bicycles

• Fishing Supplies

o The first $5 of the sales price of:

▪ Bait or fishing tackle if sold individually (the first $10 if sold as a set)

o The first $30 of the sales price of:

▪ Tackle boxes or bags

o The first $75 of the sales price of:

▪ Rods and reels if sold individually (the first $150 if sold as a set)

• Boating and Water Activity Supplies

o The first $25 of the sales price of:

▪ Snorkels

▪ Goggles

▪ Swimming masks

o The first $50 of the sales price of:

▪ Safety flares

o The first $75 of the sales price of:

▪ Life jackets

▪ Coolers

▪ Paddles

▪ Oars

o The first $150 of the sales price of:

▪ Water skis

▪ Wakeboards

▪ Kneeboards

▪ Recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed

o The first $300 of the sales price of:

▪ Paddleboards

▪ Surfboards

o The first $500 of the sales price of:

▪ Canoes

▪ Kayaks

• Camping Supplies

o The first $30 of the sales price of:

▪ Camping lanterns

▪ Flashlights

o The first $50 of the sales price of:

▪ Sleeping bags

▪ Portable hammocks

▪ Camping stoves

▪ Collapsible camping chairs

o The first $200 of the sales price of:

▪ Tents

• Sports Equipment

o Any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or

footwear, selling for $40 or less