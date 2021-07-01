LIST: Florida ‘Freedom Week’ Tax Free Items

Today starts TAX FREE FREEDOM WEEK in Florida. Here is the list of tax free items:
• Admissions
o Live music events*+
o Live sporting events*
o Movies*
o Museum entry, including annual passes
o State park entry, including annual passes
o Ballets*+
o Plays*+
o Musical theater performances*+
o Fairs*
o Festivals*
o Cultural events*
o Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities*
*To be held on any date(s) from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021
+Including season tickets
• General Outdoor Supplies
o The first $15 of the sales price of:
▪ Sunscreen
▪ Insect repellent
o The first $30 of the sales price of:
▪ Water bottles
o The first $50 of the sales price of:
▪ Hydration packs
▪ Bicycle helmets
o The first $100 of the sales price of:
▪ Sunglasses
o The first $200 of the sales price of:
▪ Binoculars
o The first $250 of the sales price of:
▪ Outdoor gas or charcoal grills
▪ Bicycles
• Fishing Supplies
o The first $5 of the sales price of:
▪ Bait or fishing tackle if sold individually (the first $10 if sold as a set)
o The first $30 of the sales price of:
▪ Tackle boxes or bags
o The first $75 of the sales price of:
▪ Rods and reels if sold individually (the first $150 if sold as a set)
• Boating and Water Activity Supplies
o The first $25 of the sales price of:
▪ Snorkels
▪ Goggles
▪ Swimming masks
o The first $50 of the sales price of:
▪ Safety flares
o The first $75 of the sales price of:
▪ Life jackets
▪ Coolers
▪ Paddles
▪ Oars
o The first $150 of the sales price of:
▪ Water skis
▪ Wakeboards
▪ Kneeboards
▪ Recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed
o The first $300 of the sales price of:
▪ Paddleboards
▪ Surfboards
o The first $500 of the sales price of:
▪ Canoes
▪ Kayaks
• Camping Supplies
o The first $30 of the sales price of:
▪ Camping lanterns
▪ Flashlights
o The first $50 of the sales price of:
▪ Sleeping bags
▪ Portable hammocks
▪ Camping stoves
▪ Collapsible camping chairs
o The first $200 of the sales price of:
▪ Tents
• Sports Equipment
o Any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or
footwear, selling for $40 or less