“Lips Are Movin'”: Meghan Trainor and her brother are launching a podcast

In addition to being a hit singer and songwriter, Meghan Trainor can now add podcaster to her list of talents.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker is teaming up with her brother, Ryan Trainor, on the new weekly podcast Workin’ On It, set to debut on September 15.

Each week, the sister-brother duo will address a different topic, ranging from mental health and sobriety to Meghan’s experience as a mother to seven-month-old son, Riley.

“We’re working on just bettering ourselves overall as human beings,” Meghan shares in the podcast’s trailer.

“I might be biased, but I think that Meghan is the funniest person in the world. I can’t wait for everyone to realize that she’s not just ‘that Bass girl,’” Ryan adds in a statement.

This fall, the pop superstar will also host Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and serve as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!

