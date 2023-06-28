Linguists Have Uncovered a New Dialect Specific to South Florida

According to linguists, this new dialect is prominent in Spanish-speaking communities but it is not necessarily “Spanglish” which is a mix between the two languages. One FIU professor calls it “Miami English” seeing as that’s where it is most prevalent. The dialect supposedly came about because of what linguists call ‘calques’ which is when, rather than take a concept from a phrase in a different language, the direct translation is used. This new dialect is not specific to native Spanish speakers either, as it is being picked up by English speakers in Miami as well. Click here for the full story!