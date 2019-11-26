Lindsey Stirling's Christmas tour features music, dancing and spirituality: "It's a time of gratitude"

Steven Diaz/Walt Disney World ResortEver since it came out in 2017, Lindsey Stirling's holiday album Warmer in the Winter has been a seasonal favorite. In fact, that's why she's doing a Christmas tour for the third year in a row. It kicked off a few days ago and Lindsey says that in addition to dancing, playing her violin and changing costumes, she's spending her time onstage actually talking about the reason for the season.

"I'm a very spiritual -- and even a very religious person -- and I talk about all kinds of spiritual things on stage and in interviews and whatever," she tells ABC Audio. "But at Christmas time, it's such an open door, where not only do I get to mention it, but people's hearts are very opened to, like, 'Tis the season, let's talk about it!'"

"It allows for really, really great moments on stage, that I feel like I can very authentically just share special experiences that I've had," she adds. "Like, y'know, talking about angels. Or talking about, you know, my blessings...our blessings. And it's a time of gratitude, and it makes it really exciting to go out and share that."

Lindsey's tour is set to wrap up December 23 in Ft. Myers, FL. Meanwhile, you can see her perform Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m. on ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. She'll be playing her favorite holiday song, "Carol of the Bells," which was a big chart hit last December.

