Lindsey Stirling announces third holiday tour: "I did not expect for Christmas to become a staple in my life!"

ABC/Mark LevineIt’ll be a merry Christmas indeed for Lindsey Stirling fans: She's just announced her third consecutive Christmas tour, in support of her 2017 holiday album, Warmer in the Winter, and its 2018 deluxe edition.

Lindsey says nobody's more surprised that she that her Christmas music has become so popular.

"I did not expect for Christmas to become a staple in my life," she tells ABC Radio. "But this is our third year in a row...and they're already talking about next year!"

But, Lindsey notes, "Y'know what? Aside for the fact that I'm going to miss Thanksgiving with my family again, I love getting to go around and dress up like a toy soldier and dance around...there's so much joy in Christmas."

There's a slight hitch, though. Because Lindsey was so busy creating her new album, Artemis, and the supporting tour, she didn't have time to come up with a whole-new holiday show.

"I told my agents, I was like, 'If you send me out another Christmas tour, I'll do it. But I do not have a chance to plan a new show,'" she explains. "So it's the exact same show as last year! But I won't send the same show to the same market. We're doing different markets." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)



Those markets include Ontario, Phoenix, Charlotte, Orlando, Milwaukee and San Jose. The tour -- featuring songs like "Christmas C'mon," "Warmer in the Winter" and "Carol of the Bells" -- kicks off November 19 in Fresno, CA, and wraps just before Christmas on December 23 in Fort Meyers, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit LindseyStirling.com/Tour.

Here are the tour dates:

11/19 -- Fresno, CA, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

11/20 -- Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre

11/21 -- Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena

11/22 –- San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic

11/23 –- Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

11/25 -- Colorado Springs, CO, Broadmoor World Arena

11/26 –- Loveland, CO, Budweiser Events Center

11/29 -– Rochester, MN, Mayo Civic Center Arena

11/30 -– Grand Forks, ND, Chester Fritz Auditorium

12/2 -– Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

12/3 -– Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

12/5 -– Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

12/6 -– Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center Theater

12/7 -- Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theater

12/9 -– Bethlehem, PA, The Wind Creek Event Center

12/10 -– Rochester, NY, Kodak Center for Performing Arts

12/12 -– Ledyard, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino- Grand Theater

12/13 -– Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/14 -– Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

12/16 -– Greenville, SC, Peace Center -- Peace Concert Hall

12/17 -- Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

12/18 -– Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theater

12/19 -– Orlando, FL, Bob Carr Theater

12/20 -– Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckard Hall

12/21 -– Fort Lauderdale, FL, Broward Center for the Performing Arts -- Au-Rene Theater

12/23 -– Fort Meyers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.