Lindsey Stirling and Elle King team up on new track, "The Upside"

BMGElectronic violinist and Dancing with the Stars runner-up Lindsey Stirling is joining forces with Elle King on a new song called “The Upside.”

The high-energy dance track is the second release fromLindsey’s upcoming album Artemis, which comes out September 6.

“Not only is Elle incredibly talented but I love who she is as a person,” Lindsey says in a statement. “She is full of energy, self-love and positive vibes and I think you can hear it in her voice. She was the perfect person to give a special touch to this song and I couldn't be more excited!”

“The Upside” is one of two collabs on the 13-track Artemis, the other being “Love Goes On and On” featuring Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

Lindsey kicks off international tour dates on August 10 at the Sports Palace in Mexico City.

