Lindsay Lohan Upset By Video Backlash

Lindsay Lohan got punched in the face after she followed a Syrian family around on Instagram Live, accused the parents of “trafficking” and tried to get the two children to leave their parents and go with her.

Twitter users criticized Lohan of attempted kidnapping, leaving the Mean Girls star reeling. The viral video, believed to be filmed in Moscow and posted to Lohan’s Instagram account, shows the actress following the family in the street and trying to convince the kids to go back with her to the hotel. Lohan is heard yelling at the family in Arabic.

The video ends with the situation turning physical after the children’s mother punches Lohan in the face. The Parent Trap actress then turns the camera on herself saying, “I’m like in shock right now. I’m just, like, so scared.”

Lohan is said to be upset over the ridicule she’s been receiving after posting the video. The video has since been deleted and her longtime Publicist is reportedly flying to Paris to meet the 32-year-old actress and “check in” on her.