Lindsay Lohan returns to the music scene with new track, "Back to Me"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsLindsay Lohan is back on the music scene.

The Mean Girls star released a new track, “Back to Me,” on Friday after teasing her comeback with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this week.

The song -- which is all about leaving her troubled past behind and giving her life a fresh start -- is set to a club-ready beat.

“My life is full of ripped-up pages/I’ve been weak, contagious/But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me,” she sings on the chorus.

Back in September, Lindsay dropped an EDM track called “Xanax,” featuring Alma. Prior to that, her last official single was 2008’s “Bossy.”

Lindsay's last studio album, A Little More Personal, was released in December 2005, following her 2004 RIAA-certified Platinum debut album Speak, which produced the hits "Over" and "Rumors."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



