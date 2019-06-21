Lilo Off TV, Oprah Wants To Get Back ON TV! It’s What We Talked About On CBS12!

THIS JUST IN! OPRAH WANTS TO DO ANOTHER TALK SHOW!!

She recently told a a TV show that she is willing to come back and do another talk show! BUT…under one condition. Not everyday. I could go for her on the occasion! She said “The only time I missed it was like during the election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, ‘Oh, gee, I wish I had a show.’”

Make it happen Oprah! She has her own network OWN! Get on it! More people need good news, couch jumping celebs and free cars!

—————– Do you hear dogs barking?! The Mariah Carey video where she hits 55 notes i 17 seconds is being shared again! Have you seen it? This is incredible!

On a side note…did you see the cake a woman got for her birthday in England?

She asked for a Mariah Carey cake….she got a Marie Curie cake. Close. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize AND the only woman to win it twice! So she got a smart cake instead of a diva cake!

—————-

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV …..isn’t be renewed for a 2nd season on MTV! Can you believe that?! It was so…..good.

MTV is saying there wasn’t enough drama to warrant another season. Lindsay is over that stage in her life, so there were no breakdowns and apparently people only want to see her crazy and not as a business woman.

And not only is the show over….the club is literally gone. No walls, no chairs, no bars….just sand.