Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” tops "Billboard" Hot 100 for eighth week

Eric LaggLil Nas X's viral hit, "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is showing no signs of slowing down. The song tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an eighth week.

“Old Town Road” now ties Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” for the longest Hot 100 chart reign of 2019.

The tune also ruled the Streaming Songs chart for an eighth week, with 130.7 million U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music. This marks its second-biggest streaming week to date, no doubt boosted by the release of the song’s official music video on May 17.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” holds steady at number two on the Hot 100 chart, followed by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” at number three -- a new personal best for the singer.

Meanwhile, Ava Max scores her first top-10 song ever as her debut hit, “Sweet but Psycho,” jumps from number 12 to 10.

