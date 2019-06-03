Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" spends the most time atop "Billboard" Hot 100 this year

Eric LaggPeople still want to travel down Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The song, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a ninth week, becoming the chart’s longest reign this year. It bests Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” which held the number-one spot for eight weeks following its debut in February.

Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Khalid’s “Talk” take the number two and three Hot 100 spots this week, with Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” dropping to number four and Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” slipping to number five.

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid’s hit “Eastside” has hit a new milestone. The song marks 45 weeks on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio airplay chart, tying the record for most weeks spent on the tally. The song ties with Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies” and Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.”

“Eastside” is currently at number 15 on the Pop Songs chart.

