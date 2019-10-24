Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is fastest single to hit certified diamond status

ABC/Mark Levine

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is officially RIAA certified diamond as of Wednesday. In doing so, it also smashed another impressive record.

Billboard reports that the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of "Old Town Road" officially sold over 10 million units, the first song of 2019 to pass that threshold. In addition, the single -- released in April -- is the fastest song in RIAA history to accomplish such a feat.

Out also reports that Nas achieved another record, becoming the second gay man in music history to have a certified diamond song. Elton John's double side "Something About the Way You Look Tonight" and "Candle in the Wind" went diamond in 1997.

Nas is also the first openly gay man to win the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Year.

The 20-year-old also has another shot at making music history at this year's Grammy awards. With "Old Town Road" a rumored frontrunner for Record of the Year, Nas could become the first gay black artist to win that award.

"Old Town Road" spent a historic 19-weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- the longest in chart history.

