Lil Nas X’s “Montero” tops global charts; artist talks one-hit wonder fears, future plans

Lil Nas X is on the top of the charts again with his latest single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The rapper’s track has rebounded from second place into the number one spot on the Billboard Global Charts, marking its fourth week in total on top, Billboard reports.

While it’s easy to see Nas’ success with multiple records these days, there was a time shortly after the success of his viral hit, “Old Town Road” where he thought that he feared he’d be a one-hit-wonder.

He tells British GQ that before releasing “Holiday,” his second single, “I was in my shower. I was like, ‘Oh God, I feel like I’m making a really bad decision.”

After seeing that the record hadn’t even made the Top 200, he felt his greatest fears had come true — until he had a conversation with Ron Perry, the Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records.

“We talked about how it’s hard for artists who just had true success to get that back immediately,” Nas recalled. “I eventually got myself the f**k up and said, ‘No, we got this. Let’s stay f**kin’ strong.'”

He then “went crazy on TikTok” promoting the song until it became a staple on the social platform’s For You Page.

As for what fans can expect next from the rapper, he shared, “You’re getting vulnerable Nas. You’re getting Happy Nas. You’re getting Nas in Love. You’re getting Simp Nas. You’re getting bad b***h Nas. You’re getting hood n***a Nas. You’re getting all of it, y’know?”

“You’re getting all of me,” he continued. “I feel so free.”

