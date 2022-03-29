Lil Nas X’s “baby registry” fundraises nearly $500k for charity

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Lil Nas X had a unique way to raise money for charity — a fake “baby registry.” If you forgot, the Grammy winner pretended to be pregnant and “gave birth” to his debut studio album, Montero, about six months ago.

During that time, he created a baby registry — but didn’t ask fans to spoil him with gifts. Instead, he encouraged people to donate to 16 important charities that assist underserved and vulnerable communities.

Most of the organizations are members of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative, a campaign from Gilead Sciences aimed at stopping the AIDS/HIV epidemic in the American South. Lil Nas X’s unique fundraising idea generated close to $500,000 that will be distributed across the organizations.

“I’m so thankful to everybody who donated to my baby registry and joined me in helping to transform all of these communities in the South,” he said in a statement. “Together we are giving much-needed resources to those who need it most – especially those impacted by HIV – and also helping inspire the leaders who are constantly fighting for HIV education and awareness.””

Gilead Sciences’ Dr. Shanell L. McGoy said Lil Nas X’s gift will change lives and released a statement saying, “Donations from the Montero baby registry will have a direct impact on communities affected by HIV and we’re deeply thankful for Lil Nas X and his sustained advocacy for HIV awareness and education.”

Other charities the “Industry Baby” rapper encouraged fans to donate to were The Bail Project, which aims to end mass incarceration by doing away with cash bail; What’s in the Mirror, which hopes to end the stigma of mental health, and Cade Foundation, which assists families struggling with infertility.

