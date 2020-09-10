Lil Nas X will write a song inspired by *your* Photoshopped art project

Courtesy Adobe

Lil Nas X is turning control over to the fans for his next single.

He’s teaming up with Adobe to offer fans the chance to design the cover art for the song, using any of Adobe’s creative apps: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro or Fresco. But, plot twist: He hasn’t actually written the song yet. In fact, he doesn’t even have a title for it. The inspiration is up to you.

“This is not a drill,” the “Old Town Road” artist says. “This is the official announcement that I’m going to make a song based on your cover art that you’re going to make with your official artistic talent. Did I mention that it’s going to be extremely official? I’m gonna need that so I can get this song going!”

To enter the Cover Art Song Contest, design the cover art using the contest specs, and share it using the hashtag #LilNasXAdobeContest and tag @adobegencreate. Or, go to facebook.com/adobegencreate, locate the post about the promotion and post your submission in the comment section with the #LilNasXAdobeContest hashtag.

You just need to be 13 years old or older, and submit your design by September 30.

One lucky winner will get $10,000 and will be able to brag that he or she inspired X’s new track. Five runners-up will receive a 12-month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.