Lil Nas X trolls Drake with spoof ‘Montero’ cover

Rich Fury/Getty Images

On Monday, Drake confirmed that his new album, Certified Lover Boy, will be out September 17. But another artist whose album is dropping that same day isn’t going to sit idly by and let Drizzy steal his thunder.

Lil Nas X, whose debut album, Montero, is also out September 17, is spoofing Drake’s album cover art, much to the delight of his fans. Drake’s album cover features emojis of 12 women of different races, all of whom are pregnant. Lil Nas X then tweeted what he says is his album cover, which features emojis of 12 men of different races — all of whom are, yes, pregnant.

And when a fan joked that Nas’ album should be re-titled Certified Boy Lover, the openly gay rapper happily retweeted the comment.

This is actually the second time that Nas has trolled Drake and his album art. Back in 2019, the “Industry Baby” artist posted a photo that looked very much like the cover of Drake’s album Nothing Was the Same. He captioned it, “i’ve decide[d] to title the album ‘nothing was the same’ here’s the artwork my team and i worked very hard on.”

