Lil Nas X tops first wave of music nominees for Teen Choice awards

Eric LaggLil Nas X isn't just topping the charts with his viral hit “Old Town Road": Now, he dominating the Teen Choice nominations.

The rapper tops the nominations in the music categories with five, including Choice Male Artist, Choice Song: Male Artist and Choice Breakout Artist. Post Malone follows close behind with four nominations.

Other big nominees this year include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer and Jonas Brothers.

Teen Choice 2019 airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting for the first wave of nominees is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.

Here is the list of the first wave of nominees in some of the major music categories:



Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid – “Better”

Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid – “Talk”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”

