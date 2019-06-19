Lil Nas X tops first wave of music nominees for Teen Choice awards

Lil Nas X isn't just topping the charts with his viral hit “Old Town Road": Now, he dominating the Teen Choice nominations.
The rapper tops the nominations in the music categories with five, including Choice Male Artist, Choice Song: Male Artist and Choice Breakout Artist. Post Malone follows close behind with four nominations.
Other big nominees this year include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, 5 Seconds of Summer and Jonas Brothers.
Teen Choice 2019 airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting for the first wave of nominees is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.
Here is the list of the first wave of nominees in some of the major music categories:
Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”
Halsey – “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid – “Better”
Shawn Mendes – “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Post Malone – “Wow.”
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons – “Bad Liar”
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Why Don’t We – “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) – “ME!”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Ava Max – “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry – “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer – “Who Do You Love”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Mustard & Migos – “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid – “Talk”
Post Malone – “Wow.”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist
BLACKPINK
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan) – “What A Time”
