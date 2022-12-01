Lil Nas X ties with Post Malone for highest-certified song in RIAA history

Kelly Sullivan/Riot Games via Getty Images

Just two weeks ago, only one song could confidently call itself the highest-certified single by the Recording Industry Association of America: Post Malone and Swae Lee‘s “Sunflower.” Now, they are sharing the title with another dynamic duo: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Chart Data reports their 2019 smash hit “Old Town Road” is officially minted 17 times Platinum, which makes both it and “Sunflower” the highest-certified singles in RIAA history.

“Old Town Road” was released by Columbia Records in April 2019. The song, which served as Lil Nas X’s debut single, ended up spending a record 19 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running #1 in chart history.

It also became the fastest song to be RIAA-certified Diamond after it moved over 10 million total units by October 2019.

The song was nominated for three Grammy awards the following year and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as well as Best Music Video.

Lil Nas X nor Billy Ray have publicly reacted to their latest feat.

