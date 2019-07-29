Lil Nas X thanks fans for historic achievement…from the bathroom

Lil Nas X is the king of the Billboard Hot 100…and every king has a throne. In X’s case, it’s a porcelain one.

Just hours after the news arrived that his song “Old Town Road” had broken the record for the longest-running #1 in Hot 100 history — 17 weeks — the 20-year-old rapper posted a video in which he thanked fans for their support…from an unusual location.

In the video, X, wearing a cowboy hat, says, “I’m on the toilet right now, but I wanna say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me. We just broke the record for the longest running #1 song of all time…let’s go!”

As “Old Town Road” starts playing, the rapper laughs and starts bobbing his head.

X shares his achievement with country star Billy Ray Cyrus, whose presence on the remix helped keep the track at #1. Billy Ray tweeted, “Congratulations my friend @LilNasX You sir are what ya call a ‘game changer.’ Love ya man. You are a light.”

Miley Cyrus‘ dad also noted that 17 “is my new favorite number.” That’s not just because “Old Town Road” spent 17 weeks at number one, but also the fact that back in the ’90s, his debut album Some Gave All set a record by spending 17 weeks at number one.

“My goal was always to make music that would touch people’s lives around the world,” he adds.

