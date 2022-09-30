Lil Nas X teases he may be off the market

Gotham/WireImage

Looks like Lil Nas X has found himself a new beau, and fans are going wild.

The Grammy winner, who is openly gay, palled around with a mystery man on Thursday and shared some eyebrow-raising photos to Twitter. He also failed to put a caption on his two-photo post.

The first photo is of two men with their back faced to the camera so they can show off the new Montero letterman jackets Lil Nas X is selling for a cool $250 on his tour. The second image is of the rapper wrapping his arm around a mystery man, whose face is blurred out with a gold star emoji.

At this time, Lil Nas X has not revealed the identity of his rumored new beau, but fans are already doing their detective work to see if the rapper had featured him in past posts.

Then again, some fans believe this stunt is all a plug for that pricy letterman jacket, which fans can buy at the merch booth when they see him on tour.

