Lil Nas X teams with Taco Bell to inspire youths to bring change to their communities

Before hitting it big, ﻿Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell. Now, he’s teaming up with his old employer to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Following last year’s announcement that he was named Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, in charge of designing new brand experiences, Nas is ready to unleash his new project: the Ambition Accelerator.

According to a press release, the initiative is “specifically designed to help young people seeking to make change in their communities and around the world.” Those between the ages of 16 and 26 are encouraged to submit their ideas about how to tackle critical issues impacting people and the planet — such as climate change or social justice — to Taco Bell. The goal is to encourage a wave of positive change.

“This is a program for the dreamers and disruptors,” the Grammy winner declared. “Be delusional and chase your dreams, and find the right support you need along the way, which just might be from Taco Bell.”

Applications are open now through July 21 on the Ambition Accelerator website. Winners will be awarded up to $25,000 and be connected with a mentor to help shape and grow their vision. They will also present at the Ambition Accelerator Summit, taking place November 3 through November 6 at Taco Bell Headquarters.

The initiative also includes help from the global network Ashoka, which aims to inspire young entrepreneurs.

