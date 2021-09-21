Lil Nas X teams up with Jean Paul Gaultier for limited edition $400 shirt

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

If you didn’t get your hands on Lil Nas X’s infamous Satan Shoes, he’s got another exclusive piece of clothing for you.

This time, the singer has teamed up with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier for a limited edition shirt in celebration of his new album, Montero.

The unisex long-sleeved mesh top is decorated with an ornate image featuring a shirtless Lil Nas with angel wings surrounded by tiny winged devils. It’s design was inspired by one of Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic ‘90s prints.

Much like the controversial Satan Shoes collab with design company MSCHF, only 666 of the Jean Paul Gaultier x Lil Nas X shirts were made. The shirt will set you back nearly $400 and is available for pre-order now.

