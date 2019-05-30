Lil Nas X surprises Ohio students with "Old Town Road" performance

Eric LaggWhen rapper Lil Nas X saw a viral video of elementary school students singing his hit "Old Town Road" earlier this month, he decided he needed to pay them a visit. On Wednesday, he did.

In video posted to social media, the musician, whose given name is Montero Lamar Hill, walks into the gymnasium of Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, and the kids start screaming and jumping up and down.

"I saw y'all video, and I knew I had to come," he told them.

What follows is a performance that has racked up millions of views online.

The concert came to be after Felecia Evans, the school's principal, tweeted footage last week of her students dancing to the song, which also features Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating...together!!" she captioned it.

The video immediately caught the attention of the rapper, who retweeted it and wrote: "when they want a free show."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will be on ABC's Nightline tonight, to discuss his unexpected rise to fame. "Old Town Road" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks.

