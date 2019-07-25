Lil Nas X sued for $25 million over his song "Carry On"

Eric LaggJust as Lil Nas X is poised to break the Billboard Hot 100 record for most weeks at #1, he's been hit with a $25 million lawsuit.

Billboard reports that the rapper is being sued by a music publisher called The Music Force, which claims that "Carry On," one of the songs on Nas' EP 7, borrows part of another song.

The Music Force says that "Carry On" infringes on its rights to an early-'80s song, also called "Carry On," by R&B singer Bobby Caldwell.

Lil Nas X's song does sounds as though it features a sped-up sample of the intro on Caldwell's track.

The Music Force is suing for copyright infringement, reports Billboard, and wants at least $10 million in damages, as well as $15 million in punitive damages. It's also asking for the court to declare the rapper's song a joint work.

Bobby Caldwell's best known for his 1978 top 10 hit "What You Won't Do for Love," which has been sampled by Aaliyah, 2Pac, DJ Jazzy Jeff and 8Ball & MJG.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.