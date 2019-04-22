Lil Nas X still #1 on "Billboard" Hot 100; Halsey & BTS, Normani & Sam Smith collect top 10s

Eric Lagg

He's been in the valley...and he's still on top of the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Nas X holds onto the number one spot for a third week with "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

In addition to the Hot 100, "Old Town Road" is also #1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales, Streaming Songs, Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

The 20-year-old rapper is keeping things on-brand: On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself and Billy Ray Cyrus on horseback, and wrote, "out horseback riding with the mf goat."

Meanwhile, "Dancing with a Stranger" by Sam Smith and Normani has now reached #7 on the Hot 100, giving Normani her second top 10 as a solo artist. She previously hit #1 with her Khalid collab "Love Lies."

In addition, "Boy With Luv," by BTS featuring Halsey, debuts at #8. This is Halsey's fifth top 10, and the second top 10 for BTS. "Boy With Luv" is also the highest-charting single ever for a K-pop group, according to Billboard.

BTS is now the first K-pop group to have more than one top 10 hit on the Hot 100.

