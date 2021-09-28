Lil Nas X shares a cheeky message to his haters as 11 ﻿’Montero’ ﻿tracks debut on ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X is taking a victory lap after his debut album Montero bowed in second place on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

He took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate that three of his songs have taken up residency in the BillboardHot 100’s top 10: “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” at numbers two, nine and 10, respectively. But he also shared a special message to the people who helped him become the man he is today — and that includes his haters.

“Let’s f****** goooooooooo!,” he tweeted out in all caps. “Thank u to my fans ily! And to my haters, s**k my f****** d***!” He closed the tweet with a butterfly and two red heart emojis.

Overall, 11 tracks off the Montero album are charting on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100: “Scoop” featuring Doja Cat at 42, “Dolla Sign Slime” with Megan Thee Stallion at 47, “Dead Right Now” at 72, “Tales of Dominica” at 86, “One of Me” with Elton John at 88, “Lost in the Citadel” at 90, “Sun Goes Down” at 91 and “Am I Dreaming” featuring Miley Cyrus at 97.

He responded to that by tweeting, “wow i just became the first one hit wonder of all time to have 11 songs on billboard all at once.”

Lil Nas X is also shaking up two other charts: Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs. “Industry Baby” dominates both lists at number one.

