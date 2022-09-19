Lil Nas X sends pizza to protestors outside his concert, falls in love with one of them

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue

Lil Nas X decided to combat hate with kindness — and comedy — when protesters showed up at his concert in Boston. Instead of ridiculing the critics, he decided to feed them and fall in love.

The Grammy winner took over MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park on Sunday night and shared footage of the small protest outside of the venue. “Just told my team to send them pizza,” he wrote and cheekily added, “this is really good promo!”

The protesters were allegedly religious and were attacking the singer’s sexuality and calling upon his fans to repent.

Lil Nas X later revealed the protesters weren’t interested in the free meal and shared footage of the naysayers thanking him for the gesture. “Update: they didn’t want the pizza,” he announced before admitting one attractive critic did catch his eye. “I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

The video slows down to focus in on a protestor wearing a “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries” T-shirt.

A fan joked, “suddenly i agree with them” in terms of the good-looking protestor. “Yeah they kinda have a point,” the “Star Walkin'” singer replied.

When the protests ended after the show, Nas added, “I miss him already.”

