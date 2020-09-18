Lil Nas X says "quarantine has probably been the best thing" for his new music

ABC/Image Group LA

Lil Nas X certainly kept himself busy while the nation went into lockdown. Not only did he write a children’s storybook, C Is for Country, due out in January, but he also hit up the studio to work on brand new music.

Speaking with E!, the “Old Town Road” singer revealed that he refused to fall into the doldrums of quarantine and made every second of downtime count.

“Quarantine has probably been the best thing that could have happened to me to where I am in my career right now,” the Grammy-winner said. “It’s given me so much time to think through while creating music.”

While he may have an idea of how he wants to introduce his new tracks, the rapper admits that the ongoing pandemic, and other major cultural events like the Black Lives Matter protests, “will probably play a role into how I want to release it, but you can’t stop what’s meant to happen.”

Lil Nas X doesn’t appear too nervous about how his fans will react to his new music, either. Considering that he smashed the record for longest-running number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Old Town Road” spent 19 weeks at the top — he doesn’t feel pressure to outdo his past success.

“I’m happy creating. I know what I put out next people are going to love,” he smiled. “I’m just confident in what I’ve been working on.”

Beyond expanding his burgeoning music career, Lil Nas X is also excited to be jumping into the fashion industry — something he’s always wanted to do.

The chart-topping star has partnered with designer Christian Cowan for a new fashion campaign: a spring collection featuring unisex wear. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Loveland Foundation, which supports Atlanta’s Black LGBTQ+ community.

By Megan Stone

