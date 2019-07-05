Lil Nas X says he's "opening doors for more people" with his coming out message

Credit: Eric Lagg

Credit: Eric LaggLil Nas X's coming out message has been welcomed with a wave of support and criticism alike.

Now, the chart-topping rapper is formally addressing his sexuality for the first time in a new interview with BBC Breakfast. During the sit down, X discussed the potential impact his identifying as gay could have on his career in country and hip-hop music. He's had great success with his county-rap crossover hit "Old Town Road."

"I mean, it's just something that I was considering just never doing it, ever, just taking to the grave or something," X said of his coming out message. "But I don't wanna just live my entire life—especially, you know, how I just got to where I'm at—just not doing what I wanna do."

He added: "I'm also, I feel, opening doors for more people."

As for his detractors, X still maintains a positive outlook.

"I mean, learning the internet over the past couple years, I used to be that person being negative," the 20-year old reflected. "I'm not angry or anything because I understand how they just want that reaction, but I'm just gonna joke back with them."

As previously reported, X closed Pride Month by sharing with fans that he identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community. The details of his struggles to come out are chronicled in the song "c7osure."

X's 7 EP, also featuring Cardi B, is out now via Columbia Records.